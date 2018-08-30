Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump confirmed that his administration may try a legally dubious maneuver to create a $100 billion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefits the wealthy


Politics Trump confirmed that his administration may try a legally dubious maneuver to create a $100 billion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefits the wealthy

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump told Bloomberg that he is considering indexing capital gains taxes to inflation, a move that would result in a $102 billion tax cut. According to a recent study, over 97% of that benefit would go to the wealthiest 10% of Americans.

President Donald Trump play

President Donald Trump

(Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump told Bloomberg that he is considering indexing capital gains taxes to inflation.
  • The move would result in a $102 billion tax cut over the next 10 years that would overwhelmingly benefit wealthier Americans.
  • But the idea is legally dubious.

President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday that he is mulling a tax move that would save America's wealthiest billions of dollars.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump said he was considering indexing capital gains taxes to inflation, a legally dubious move that would result in a $102 billion tax cut over the next 10 years.

"I’m thinking about it," Trump said.

Reports in July indicated that the Trump administration was considering the move, which would index the cost of the purchase of an asset to inflation. Here's how it would work:

  • An investor who made a $100,000 real-estate investment in 1990 and sold today for $1 million must pay taxes on the $900,000 difference.
  • But under Trump's new plan, the $100,000 investment would be adjusted for inflation.
  • Based on the consumer price index inflation rate between 1990 and today, the value of the initial investment would be adjusted to about $198,000.
  • That means the investor would owe taxes on the $802,000 difference, a significant savings compared with current law.

According to the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, over 97% of the benefits from such a tweak would go to the top 10% of income earners in the US, 86% of the benefit would go to the top 1% of income earners, and 63% of the benefit would go to those in the top 0.1%.

null play

null

(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)

Additionally, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service, the tax cut would do almost nothing to help boost the economy.

While Trump is considering the idea, it may not be possible — legally or politically. Since the Senate is split 51 to 49 in favor of Republicans, Democrats could block any legislation that includes the change under the chamber's rules. Given that reality, the Trump administration was considering making the change unilaterally by adjusting Treasury Department regulations.

But President George HW Bush's administration looked into doing the same thing, and the Justice Department determined that the move was illegal.

Top Articles

1 Politics The FBI and Citibank are reportedly investigating a...bullet
2 Politics Russia sent a massive naval armada to Syria — and looks to be...bullet
3 Politics Kofi Annan, Ghanaian diplomat and former UN...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump
Politics Trump is canceling pay raises for federal workers because it would cost the government $25 billion next year. The GOP tax law is going to cost the government 8 times that much in 2019.
Joe Biden John McCain service
Politics 'My name's Joe Biden. And I'm a Democrat. And I loved John McCain': Biden gives emotional eulogy at McCain's memorial service
trump xi us china shipping containers 2x1
Politics Trump reportedly wants to hit China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods which would
Boston Globe
Politics 'You're the enemy of the people': FBI arrests man and charges him with threatening Boston Globe employees over Trump editorials