Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump drops 138 spots on Forbes' wealthiest Americans list after losing over a $1 billion since announcing his presidential bid in 2015


Politics Trump drops 138 spots on Forbes' wealthiest Americans list after losing over a $1 billion since announcing his presidential bid in 2015

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, his net worth shrunk by roughly $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. It was estimated to be $4.5 billion in 2015. Over the last two years, that number settled to around $3.1 billion, the publication reported.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump
  • President Donald Trump fell 138 spots on Forbes' list of the 400 richest people in the US.
  • Trump has lost roughly $1.4 billion in net worth since announcing his presidential campaign in 2015, according to a Forbes report published ahead of the release of its newest "Forbes 400" list.

President Donald Trump has fallen 138 spots on a Forbes list of the richest people in the US.

Since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, his net worth shrunk by roughly $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. It was estimated to be $4.5 billion in 2015. Over the last two years, that number settled to around $3.1 billion, the publication said.

According to the magazine, there were several factors that affected Trump's net worth, including negative press surrounding his administration, which has taken a toll on Trump's personal brand.

Trump's investments in commercial real estate have also taken a hit, due in part to a boom in e-commerce that has grown exponentially in recent years.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump put out a statement on his net worth instead of releasing his tax returns, side-stepping a longtime tradition in presidential politics.

In the statement, Trump asserted that he had a "massive" net worth "in excess of $10 billion."

Top Articles

1 Politics The Chinese military challenged a US destroyer to a South China...bullet
2 Politics How Kenya and Tanzania are losing billions after Trump's...bullet
3 Politics US First Lady Melania Trump arrives in Ghana on solo...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur operates in the South China Sea
Politics Australia warned China against 'intimidation' in the South China Sea after a tense standoff with a US destroyer
Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Politics Old newspaper column from Brett Kavanaugh's high school called Christine Blasey Ford's school 'home of the most worthless excuses for human females'
chrystia freeland
Politics Trump reportedly told donors Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator 'hates America' days before sealing the new trade deal
Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Politics 'Loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers': It looks like Brett Kavanaugh's receipts are coming back to haunt him
X
Advertisement