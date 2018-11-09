news

President Donald Trump has responded to former First Lady Michelle Obama's new book that rips the president for being a "misogynist" who she claims incited threats to her family's safety with his insistence that her husband wasn't born in the US.

Obama's new book, "Becoming," says that because Trump promoted the birther conspiracy about her husband, questioning if he was born in the US, she put her family's lives at risk in a way that she can never forgive.

"The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed," Obama wrote, according to a Washington Post review. "But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."

"What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington?" she wrote, according to The Post. "What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk. And for this I'd never forgive him."

On Friday morning, speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump fired back.

When asked about the criticism in Obama's book, Trump said that former President Barack Obama had done unforgivable things of his own.

“I’ll never forgive him for what he did to our United States military. I’ll never forgive him for many other things," Trump said, according to CNBC's Eamon Javers.

Trump has frequently criticized Obama's presidency as presiding over a decline in military readiness and capability. In 2011, the Budget Control Act, passed by Congress as part of a larger government shutdown, led to a freeze in military budgets and inconsistent funding that top military officials said hurt all services during wartime.

In August, Trump signed a bill authorizing the largest-ever defense budget, $686 billion, but has since called for a 5% cut. That's a big increase from the estimated $611 billion the US military received in fiscal year 2018.

Trump has similarly lashed out at Obama for striking the Iran Deal and Trans-Pacific Partnership, deals which he's referred to as some of the worst ever.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump tried to avoid the issue of his past birther comments, and eventually walked them back.