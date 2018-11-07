news

President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a post-midterm press conference on Wednesday.

Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" after Acosta asked a question about Trump's rhetoric surrounding the migrant caravan traveling to the southern US border.

Acosta had said that, contrary to Trump's characterizations, the migrant caravan was not an "invasion."

Acosta asked Trump why he referred to a migrant caravan traveling to the southern border of the US as an "invasion" and wondered whether he had "demonized" immigrants during the midterms.

"They're hundreds of miles away," Acosta said. "That's not an invasion."

Trump shot back: "Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN — and if you did it well, your ratings would be much higher."

When Acosta then started asking a question on the investigation into Russian election interference, Trump cut him off to call it a "hoax."

"I'll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them," Trump said. "You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn't be working for CNN."

Trump said Acosta treated White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders terribly and accused him of reporting "fake news."

"When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you are the enemy of the people," he said.

Trump and Acosta have a long history of sparring during press conferences, and Trump has continued decrying CNN as "fake news," which some at the network have taken particular issue with in light of pipe bombs that were sent to their headquarters by a Trump supporter.

Trump has been triumphant since the midterm results rolled in on Tuesday night, declaring victory for Republicans, who lost the House but held on to the Senate and managed to prevent any major upsets from the Democrats.