President Donald Trump said Republicans would roll out a middle class tax cut plan before the midterm elections.

The suggestion reportedly took GOP leaders by surprise.

Such an effort would be unlikely given that Congress is in recess through Election Day.

President Donald Trump dropped a shocking piece of news during a visit to Nevada on Saturday: Republicans, he said, were aiming to roll out another tax cut for the middle class by the midterm election on November 6.

"We are looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle-income people," Trump said. "And if we do that, it'll be sometime just prior, I would say, to November."

The suggestion took everyone in Washington by surprise — even GOP leaders.

The likelihood of any major tax legislation passing, or even getting introduced, in the two weeks before the midterm elections is far-fetched at best and most likely impossible.

For one thing, Congress is not even in session until after Election Day, as most members are out on the campaign trail.

And any plan would likely get blowback from lawmakers — even Republicans — who were concerned that the GOP tax law passed in December (the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA) went through a rushed process and expanded the federal deficit by too much.

Finally, in order to pass any more tax cuts the GOP would need to get a handful of Democrats on board with the plan to avoid a filibuster, which would be highly unlikely.

Amid the confusion, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified in an interview with The New York Times that the administration and GOP leaders were were merely working on a plan for another middle class tax cut that would be released, but not passed, by the midterms.

Then on Monday, Trump told reporters that the tax cut plan would actually be a resolution that would aim to give middle income earners another 10% tax cut on top of the reductions from the TCJA. It was not clear whether Trump was referring to a symbolic resolution or actual legislation.

While the ambition for the new tax plan is quickly being dialed back, the goal is likely the same: to drum up support for GOP candidates prior to the midterms.

The previously implemented GOP tax law still polls poorly, and Republican groups have largely stopped advertising around the cuts. Rolling out another tax cut just before the election could energize the base in an attempt to drive up Republican turnout.