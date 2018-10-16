Trump is already swimming in cash for his 2020 reelection campaign

news

President Donald Trump has raised at least $106 million for his reelection campaign since the start of his presidency in January 2017.

In just this past quarter, Trump has pulled down more than $18 million.

President Donald Trump raised over $100 million for his 2020 reelection campaign, an amount from the likes of which no US president since Ronald Reagan has seen at this point in their presidency, according to a Washington Post report published Monday.

Trump raised at least $106 million since the start of his presidency in January 2017 and more than $18 million this past quarter, The Post reported. Trump appears set to carry on that momentum weeks ahead of the November midterms elections.

Last quarter, 98% of campaign donations were $200 or less, according to The Post.

Trump's campaign may have raised more money, but it has also spent more than twice as much in the last three months. Trump's campaign spent $3.6 million from April to June, less than half of the $7.7 million earned from July to September, according to filings reviewed by The New York Times.

The lion's share of Trump's campaign funds went toward advertising with American Made Media Consultants, a consulting firm established by Trump's reelection campaign manager, Brad Parscale. AMMC, which was reportedly incorporated in April, was paid $1.6 million, according to a Federal Election Commission report reviewed by The Times.

Despite the Trump campaign's quarterly gains, a Democratic candidate for the Senate appears to have outearned him. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, a rising star in congressional politics, raked in $38.1 million last quarter and achieved a new quarterly fundraising record for a Senate election. O'Rourke's campaign tripled the $12 million Sen. Ted Cruz, his Republican challenger and incumbent, earned last quarter.

But more fundraising does not necessarily translate to more votes. Although O'Rourke may have pulled in significantly more money than Cruz, some recent polls indicate Cruz has a healthy single-digit lead.

A Quinnipiac University survey reportedly placed Cruz in the lead by nine percentage points, while a New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll put Cruz ahead with eight points.