Trump is canceling pay raises for federal workers because it would cost the government $25 billion next year. The GOP tax law is going to cost the government 8 times that much in 2019.

news

President Donald Trump announced that most civilian federal workers will not receive pay raises in 2019, saying he made the move because of fiscal constraints.

Trump said the pay raises would cost the federal government $25 billion, and canceling the raises will "put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course."

At the same time, the tax reform law passed by Trump and Republicans in Congress is projected to add $190 billion to the federal deficit in 2019.

Most federal civilian employees won't be getting a pay raise in 2019 following a declaration from President Donald Trump.

Trump cited the cost of the raises, $25 billion, as reason for the cancellation.

"We must maintain efforts to put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases," Trump said in a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

There may be some pay raises on a performance basis, but across-the-board increases won't happen, Trump said.

"In light of our nation's fiscal situation, federal employee pay must be performance-based, and aligned strategically toward recruiting, retaining, and rewarding high-performing Federal employees and those with critical skill sets," Trump wrote. "Across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases, in particular, have long-term fixed costs, yet fail to address existing pay disparities or target mission critical recruitment and retention goals."

According to a report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the tax reform law touted by Trump and passed by the GOP will add $1.9 trillion to the federal deficit over the next 10 years, including reduced revenues and debt service payments. That means the law is adding about $190 billion a year to the deficit.

The CBO also estimated that due in part to the tax law, the annual US federal deficit would exceed $1 trillion by 2019.

Additionally, the White House's Office of Management and Budget projected that the tax bill will add $230 billion to the federal deficit in 2019 — almost 10 times the cost of the canceled raises.