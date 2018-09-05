Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump is losing the trade war with China and the EU, based on his favorite report card


Politics Trump is losing the trade war with China and the EU, based on his favorite report card

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US trade deficit widened in July and the deficits with China and the European Union both hit record highs. The increases came despite President Donald Trump's tariffs on those countries and trade war fight.

donald trump play

donald trump

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • President Donald Trump made shrinking the trade deficit a key goal for his trade battles.
  • The US trade deficit increased to its highest level since February in July.
  • The goods trade deficit with China and the European Union, two of Trump's main targets, hit record highs.
  • Soybean exports, one of China's main trade war targets, fell in July.

President Donald Trump's trade war doesn't seem to have curtailed American appetite for foreign goods — at least not yet.

Despite the imposition of tariffs and counter-tariffs in July, the US trade deficit increased to $50.1 billion, a 9.6% increase from the previous month, according to the US Census Bureau. The increase came on the back of a 0.9% increase in imports to a record $261.2 billion, as US domestic demand remains strong. Exports, on the other hand, slipped 1%.

For the year, the trade deficit increased to $338 billion, compared to $316 billion in the first seven months of 2017.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the large US trade deficit as one of the primary reasons his administration has embarked on trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and more.

But in addition to the overall deficit, the goods trade deficit with both China and the EU hit record highs in the month of July:

  • The goods trade deficit with China increased to $36.8 billion, as imports jumped 5.6% and exports tumbled 7.7%.
  • Similarly, the deficit with the EU hit $17.59 billion, as imports ticked up 2.5% and exports collapsed 15.7%.

Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies, said the worsening trade deficit with two of Trump's main trade war targets could lead to more attacks from the president.

"These record deficits are likely both be a partial consequence of the ongoing trade/tariff war and a likely catalyst for increase trade tensions between the US, EU and China," McCarthy said in a note to clients.

McCarthy also pointed out that the trade deficit with Canada increased to $3.15 billion, a 58% increase from the month before and the highest since January.

Of particular note, exports of soybeans fell by $700 million in the month of July, a 16.2% drop. Soybeans are the largest US agricultural export, and China is by far the largest destination for the crop. China imposed tariffs on US soybeans in July, and the pre-tariff surge in soybean exports appears to be reversing. But soybean exports through the first seven months came above the same time period a year ago.

The data show that while the tariffs may be having some marginal effect on exports, the surge in imports is mostly due to the internal strength of the US economy. The US consumer is in a healthy financial spot, especially compared to many other countries, and the strong US dollar makes exports cheaper.

Add all of this up and you have a recipe for a growing deficits.

Ian Shepherdson, the chief economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that given the variety of factors at work, the second quarter's decline in the trade deficit will most likely be erased in the current quarter.

"The trade deficit likely will be flat-to-higher over the next couple of months, reversing most or all of the second quarter's drop, which the President has cited as evidence of the success of his trade policies," he said. "It wasn't."

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghana,China to further enrich relations with eight cooperation...bullet
2 Politics Trump drew a red line on Syria — but Russia looks set for...bullet
3 Politics Putin made a telling blunder in a shouting match with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A composite image showing a fake perfume box and bottle that contained the nerve agent intended to poison former spy Sergei Skripal. Photos of the two men suspected of carrying out the attack are inset.
Politics Police release photos of the fake perfume bottle of nerve agent they say Russian intelligence used in a brazen assassination attempt
Over 20 protesters were arrested at Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing over his nomination for the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Politics What it looks like inside Brett Kavanaugh's raucous confirmation hearing, filled with loud protesters and testy senators
At least 15 Marine recruits got very sick after a bacterial outbreak at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.
Politics Contaminated food left 15 Marines with a life-threatening disease, and the lasting effects on these teenage recruits are shocking
James Mattis
Politics 'I'm going to f---ing send you to Afghanistan': Mattis reportedly lashed out at Sean Spicer when he kept asking him to go on television