Trump issues proclamation, lowers White House flags back to half-staff after facing blowback for not honoring John McCain

After facing backlash for not properly honoring the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation and the White House lowered its flags back to half-staff on Monday afternoon.

The White House flags were at full staff on Monday morning after Trump did not initially order a proclamation.

Such proclamations typically call for flags to stay at half-staff until the burial, which for McCain will be on Sunday.

The last presidential proclamation Trump made that lowered US flags to half-staff was for the victims of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, in June. Trump signed that order after rejecting the Annapolis mayor's initial request to have the flags lowered, The Baltimore Sun reported at the time.

Trump has been criticized for feuding with McCain. During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump underplayed McCain's renowned military service, and as president he threw subtle jabs at McCain after the six-term senator voiced opposition on matters of foreign policy, healthcare, and immigration.

After McCain's death, Trump tweeted: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!"

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Trump had rejected a statement from his aides praising McCain, saying he wanted to post his own statement on Twitter instead.

As politicians, members of the military, and journalists mourned the death of McCain, Trump spent his Sunday golfing and tweeting and retweeting his past tweets about the stock market, Hillary Clinton's emails, and "the Fake News Media."

The White House finally issued a more robust statement on Monday afternoon.

"Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment," Trump said in a statement.

McCain and his family have requested that Trump not attend the funeral services and have asked former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama — McCain's presidential election opponents — to eulogize McCain.

Trump said in the statement Monday that he has asked Vice President Mike Pence to speak at the services in DC on Friday, and also asked chief of staff John Kelly, Defense Secretary James Mattis, and national security adviser John Bolton to attend.

The White House did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the raised flag Monday morning, which the CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller first spotted.

