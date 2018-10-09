Trump jokes about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate: I like her music '25% less' now

news

President Donald Trump said he likes Taylor Swift's music "about 25% less" now that she's endorsed two Democratic candidates running in her home state of Tennessee ahead of the November midterm elections.

Swift shared her endorsement with her 112 million followers on Instagram Sunday night. It's the first time she publicly revealed her political leanings.

In the post, the Grammy-winning musician said she "cannot support" Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, who is running for Senate, saying the congresswoman's beliefs were not consistent "not MY Tennessee values."

Trump, who has endorsed Blackburn in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Bob Corker, sought to downplay Swift's political influence.

"Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me," Swift said.

The singer said she would support former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper instead.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift said.

After being asked for his thoughts on Swift "jumping into politics" at the White House on Monday, Trump defended Blackburn, calling her "a tremendous woman."

"I'm sure Taylor Swift has nothing or doesn't know anything about her," Trump said, adding that "Blackburn is doing a very good job in Tennessee." The president has endorsed Blackburn in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Bob Corker.

Turning back to Swift, Trump said: "And let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now, OK?"