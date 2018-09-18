Trump just announced tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Here are all the products that will get hit.

news

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Monday, escalating the US-China trade war.

The tariffs will apply to a slew of Chinese goods, ranging from minerals to food to clothing.

The US Trade Representatives office removed almost 300 items from an initial list released in July.

But 5,745 Chinese goods will still get hit.

We complied the major categories of goods that will be subject to the tariffs.

President Donald Trump kicked the trade war with China into high gear Monday, formally announcing the imposition of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The tariffs cover a wide array of goods, from minerals used in manufacturing, to vegetable juices, to leather handbags. All of the goods with face a 10% duty until the start of 2019, when the tariffs will jump to 25%.

While the Trump administration is downplaying the effect of the tariffs, many economists expect prices for these goods will increase once the tariffs are officially imposed on September 24.

The new list of goods that will be subject to the tariffs was released by the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office on Monday.

The final list is notably different from the previous round of tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods, because there are consumer products on the list. The previous round focused almost exclusively on industrial equipment and machinery, while the new round includes items like hats, TVs, and food.

There were 297 items removed from the USTR's initial list, released in July, after the public comment period

Those include:

Certain consumer electronics including smartwatches and bluetooth devices

Certain industrial chemicals used for manufacturing textiles

Certain health and safety products including bicycle helmets

Certain types of child safety furniture including high chairs and car seats

The USTR did not specify how it determined which products to remove beyond assertions that the official followed an inter-agency procedure and listened to feedback from businesses. The smartwatch removal drew interest after it was revealed that Apple, makers of the Apple Watch, directly lobbied the White House.

Even with the removals, 5,745 full or partial tariff lines are included on the final list that represent roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Here's a breakdown of the major categories included in the list:

Meat: pork; beef intestine; rabbit meat; venison; frog legs

pork; beef intestine; rabbit meat; venison; frog legs Fish and seafood: live fish including ornamental fish, trout, eels, tuna, and carp; chilled or frozen meat of various types of trout, salmon, halibut, plaice, sole, albacore, tuna, herring, mackerel, cobia, swordfish, pollack, whiting, catfish, rays, and more; various types of salted or smoked fish; other seafood including various types of lobsters, crabs, shrimps, prawns, oysters, scallops, mussels, clams, squid, octopus, conchs, abalone, sea cucumbers, and sea urchins.

Whey products; butter; various types of eggs including chicken; honey; hair of animals including human, hog, horse and badger; animal intestines, bladders; feathers; bones including shells, beaks, corals, hooves, antlers, and more. Vegetables: onions; garlic; cauliflower and broccoli; cabbage; carrots; turnips; radishes; beats; cucumbers; peas of various types; beans; lentils; celery; mushrooms; peppers of various types; squash; okra; sweet corn; potatoes; sweet potatoes and yams; some types of tomatoes; spinach; Brussels sprouts.

wheat, including durum wheat; barley; oats; corn; various types of rice; grain sorghum; buckwheat; quinoa; and more. Mill products: flours including those form wheat, corn, buckwheat, rice, rye, other cereals, potatoes, and bananas; groats and meal of various types including wheat, corn, oats, and rice; malt; starches of wheat, corn, potato, and more

soybeans; seeds of sunflower, flax seed, sesame, mustard, poppy and more; planting seeds for certain crops; cocoas and mint leaves; and seaweeds. Sugars and candies: cane sugar; candies with no cocoa

uncooked pasta; various breads, pastries, cakes, and biscuits. Prepared vegetables and fruits: various vegetables and fruits previously listen in their prepared or preserved forms; various fruit jams including strawberry, pineapple, apricot, and more; peanut butter; various fruit juices including orange, pineapple, lime, grape, apple, and more.

soy sauce; condiments and seasonings; protein concentrates. Beverages and vinegars: water, including mineral water; fruit or vegetable juices and juice mixes; beer from malt; wine, including rice wine; ethyl alcohol; vinegars

brans from processing; oil cakes; dog or cat food; animal feed Tobacco products: various types and preparations of tobacco; tobacco refuse; cigars; cigarettes; smoking tobacco

salt/sodium chloride; sulfur; graphite; quartz; types of clays; chalk; slate; marble; granite; sandstone; dolomite; gypsum; some plasters; some types of cement; mica; Epsom salts Ores, slag, and ash: ores of iron, copper, nickel, cobalt, aluminum, lead, zinc, tin, chromium, tungsten, uranium, titanium, silver, other precious metals, and others; slag, various types of ash.

coal; lignite; peat; coke; tars; various types of light oil; various types of kerosene; petroleum oils; liquefied fuels including natural gas, propane, butane, ethylene, and petroleum; oil shale and tar sands Inorganic Chemicals: chemicals such as chlorine, sulfur; carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, and silicon; acids including sulfuric, nitric, and more; various types of fluorides, chlorides, sulfates, nitrates, carbonates, and more. (See full list below.)

(See full list below.) Fertilizers: animal or vegetable fertilizers; urea; ammonium sulfate; sodium nitrate; and more.

Essential oils, perfumes: perfume; lip or eye make up preparations; manicure or pedicure products; shampoo; hairspray; bath salts.

: various types of soap; leather and textile treatments; polishes for shoes and furniture. Glues, adhesives, and enzymes

Photographic goods: various types of photo plates; instant film; various types of film in rolls; various types of motion picture film.

pesticides; herbicides; fungicides Plastics: vinyl flooring and other plastic floor and wall coverings; sausage casings; bags; gloves including baseball gloves; rain jackets; machinery belts.

latex; rods, tubes, and other products; conveyor belts; various types of transmission belts; various types of pneumatic tires; gloves; gaskets; dock fenders. Raw hides and leather: animal skins including cow, buffalo, sheep, goats, reptile; various types of leather made from cow, buffalo, sheep, goats, reptile; leather trunks and suitcases; leather handbags; CD cases; gloves including ski, ice hockey, and typical use; belts; fur clothing, incluidng artificial fur.

fuel wood; charcoal; various types of wood including oak, beech, maple, ash and cherry; moldings; rods; particleboard; various types of plywood; doors; corks and stoppers; wicker and bamboo baskets. Wood pulp products

Newsprint; writing paper; vegetable parchment; carbon paper; self-adhesive paper; cigarette paper; envelopes; tablecloths; handkerchiefs; folders. Silk

cashmere; yarns; tapestries and upholstery. Cotton: fibers; thread; yarn; denim; satin.

: yarn; fabrics Man-made textiles: polypropylene; rayon; nylon; polyester

hammocks; fish nets; carpets; Fabrics: corduroy; gauze; terry towel; lace; badges; embroidery

: caps; hairnets; wool hats; head bands. Stone, plaster, cement, asbestos: stone for art; marble slabs; roofing slate; millstones; sandpaper; floor or wall tiles; cement bricks.

fire bricks; pipes; tiles; porcelain and china. Glass and glassware: balls; rods; drawn or blown glass; float glass; tempered safety glass; mirrors; carboys, bottles, jars, pots, flasks, and other containers; microscope slides; woven fiberglass

silver and products made of silver; gold and products made of gold; platinum; palladium. Iron and steel and products derived from the metals: drums; tubes; pipes; doors; windows; screws; horseshoes;

: plates; cables; tubes; pipes; springs Nickel: bars; rods; wires

powder; cable; wire; screws. Various metal products, tools, cutlery: industrial items made from lead, zinc, tin, and more; saw blades; bolt cutters; hammers; wrenches; crow bars.

steam turbines; engines; fuel-injection pumps; air compressors; air conditioning machines; refrigerators; cream separators; hydraulic jacks; escalators; manure spreaders; copiers; automatic beverage-vending machines Electronics: vacuum cleaners; hair clippers; spark plugs; generators; bicycle lights; electric amps; television cameras; various types of TVs; video projectors.

axles; driving shafts; gear boxes; radiators. Parachutes

sailboats; motorboats; canoes; yachts. Instruments for scientific or medical purposes: microscopes; cameras for non-art purposes; gauges for pressure, electrical currents, and more.

Furniture, bedding, mattresses: car seats; wood chairs; furniture designed for offices, kitchens, and more; mattresses; chandeliers; lamps.

Here is the full list, via the USTR: