Trump just slapped tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods — here's the full list of what will get hit

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods on Thursday. The goods that will get hit range from chemicals to tractors to thermometers.
The second tranche of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect on Thursday, ramping up the trade war.
The final list of goods released by the US Trade Representative will apply to roughly $16 billion worth of items coming into the US, bringing the total amount of Chinese goods subject to the Section 301 tariffs up to $50 billion.
The tariffs are designed to avoid consumer goods, instead focusing on machinery, chemicals, and other industrial items. In particular, the USTR has said that the list is supposed to hit industries identified in Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan. The plan is designed to help boost Chinese businesses in certain high-growth industries like tech and manufacturing.
Despite the focus on industrial goods, many economists say that the increased costs for American manufacturers will eventually be passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices.
While businesses had the chance to comment on the initial list, released in July, there are only five items that were ultimately dropped from the original. Those items that were spared from the tariffs are: