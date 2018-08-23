Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump just slapped tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods — here's the full list of what will get hit


Politics Trump just slapped tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods — here's the full list of what will get hit

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Trump administration imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods on Thursday. The goods that will get hit range from chemicals to tractors to thermometers.

trump china tariffs 2x1 play

trump china tariffs 2x1

(iStock; David Becker/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

  • The Trump administration announced hit China with a second tranche of tariffs on Thursday.
  • The tariffs will hit $16 billion worth of Chinese goods coming into the US.
  • The goods are mostly industrial products ranging from chemicals to tractors.
  • Here's the full list of goods that will be hit.

The second tranche of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect on Thursday, ramping up the trade war.

The final list of goods released by the US Trade Representative will apply to roughly $16 billion worth of items coming into the US, bringing the total amount of Chinese goods subject to the Section 301 tariffs up to $50 billion.

The tariffs are designed to avoid consumer goods, instead focusing on machinery, chemicals, and other industrial items. In particular, the USTR has said that the list is supposed to hit industries identified in Beijing's Made in China 2025 plan. The plan is designed to help boost Chinese businesses in certain high-growth industries like tech and manufacturing.

Despite the focus on industrial goods, many economists say that the increased costs for American manufacturers will eventually be passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices.

While businesses had the chance to comment on the initial list, released in July, there are only five items that were ultimately dropped from the original. Those items that were spared from the tariffs are:

  • Alginic acid
  • Machines for splitting or slicing wood, cork, bone, or similar hard materials
  • Floating docks
  • Intermodal shipping containers
  • Microtomes

Here's some of the major categories to be hit with the new tariff:

  • Lubricating oils
  • Polymers used in things such as clear plastic wrap and Styrofoam coolers
  • Resins and other industrial chemicals
  • Plastic tubes and pipes
  • Plates, sheets, film, foil, and strips of various plastics and polymers
  • Bridges or bridge parts made of iron or steel
  • Engines for industrial equipment
  • Agricultural equipment such as irrigation systems and seeders
  • Tractors
  • Specialty motor vehicles
  • Thermometers
  • Speedometers
  • Measuring equipment for everything from electrical currents to liquid supply

And here's the full list of goods from the USTR:

Top Articles

1 Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a golden robot...bullet
2 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
3 Politics Canada fires back at Saudi Arabia for preparing to behead a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump salutes on his arrival on Air Force One
Politics Trump canceled his big military parade, and it looks like most Americans really couldn't care less
Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab makes a speech outlining the government's plans for a no-deal Brexit, August 23, 2018 in London, England.
Politics 5 weird and unexpected ways a no deal Brexit would impact Britain
donald trump
Politics Trump's trade war with China is intensifying — here's what tariffs are, and how they could affect you
Protesters in Qatif, eastern Saudi Arabia, face off with anti-riot police in March 2011.
Politics Posting on Facebook, protesting, and going to a funeral: This is why Saudi sentenced a female activist to death for the first time