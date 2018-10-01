Trump mocks reporter during press conference as she asks a question on Kavanaugh: 'I know you're not thinking. You never do.'

Pulse.com.gh logo
President Donald Trump on Monday mocked a reporter who was called on during a press conference on a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, saying she "never" thinks.

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked a reporter he called on during a press conference, saying she "never" thinks.

"She's shocked that I picked her," Trump said of ABC's Cecilia Vega. "She's, like, in a state of shock."

Vega said, "I'm not, thank you Mr. President."

Trump replied: "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do."

Vega seemed bewildered by this comment and said, "I'm sorry?"

After the awkward exchange, Vega asked the president whether it was fair to contend he had limited the scope of the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh, his Supreme Court nominee.

Three women have publicly accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and the White House has agreed to allow an FBI investigation into two of the allegations before a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

Trump would not answer Vega's question at first. He also refused to answer a question on the subject from Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

The president addressed the allegations later in the press conference, saying it "wouldn't bother me at all" to have the FBI question the third woman, Julie Swetnick, though he described her as having "very little credibility."

"The FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer," Trump said. "I want it to be comprehensive."

