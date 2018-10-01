Trump mocks reporter during press conference as she asks question on Kavanaugh: 'I know you're not thinking. You never do.'

news

President Donald Trump on Monday mocked a reporter and said she "never" thinks when she was called on during a press conference.

As Cecelia Vega of ABC took a moment to compose herself when Trump called on her, she said, "I'm not thinking, Mr. President."

Trump then said, "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do. Now, go ahead. Go ahead."

Vega seemed bewildered by this comment and said "I'm sorry?"

After the awkward exchange, Vega began to ask the president whether it was fair to contend he has limited the scope of the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and the White House has agreed to allow an FBI investigation into two of the allegations prior to a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

Trump would not answer Vega's question at first, and also refused a question from another female reporter, Kaitlin Collins of CNN, on the subject.

Later on in the press conference, however, the president addressed the Kavanaugh allegations. Trump at one point said he'd be open to having the FBI question the third accuser, Julie Swetnick, but also questioned her credibility.

"The FBI should do what they have to do to get to the answer," the president said. "I want it to be comprehensive."

He said it "wouldn't bother me at all" if the FBI questions Swetnick, while also adding she has "very little credibility."