President Donald Trump in a campaign speech called for national unity following the discovery of explosive devices sent to some top Democrats on Wednesday.

Trump, who frequently stokes animosity toward the media, journalists, and his political opponents, said the media "has a responsibility to set a civil tone," hours after a bomb scare that targeted top Democrats and the media.

The president accused the media of exhibiting what he called "endless hostility," and retreated to his claim that some critical news stories are "false attacks."

On Monday, law-enforcement officials intercepted several improvised explosive devices that were sent to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters.

"Any acts or threats of political violence or an attack on our democracy itself," Trump said. "No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control. We all know that."

"Such conduct must be fiercely opposed and firmly prosecuted," Trump added. "We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony. We can do it."

He also remarked about protesters confronting governement officials in public.

"We should not mob people in pubic spaces or destroy public property," Trump said. "There is one way to settle our disagreements. It's called 'peacefully at the ballot box.' That's what we want."

The first of the suspicious packages sent this week was discovered on Monday, in a mailbox near the home of billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros. On Tuesday, law-enforcement officials intercepted suspected pipe bombs that were sent to current and former officials, all of them Trump critics.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also received a suspicious package that was similar to the others, according to CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto. The Los Angeles Police Department said it found a suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday evening. Trump reiterated his earlier remarks that the government is investigating the bomb scares.

"So let's put it all together," Trump said. "Let's get along. Great country."