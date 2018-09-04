Trump reportedly called his attorney general Jeff Sessions a 'dumb southerner' and a 'traitor'

news

President Donald Trump reportedly called Attorney General Jeff Sessions a "dumb southerner" and mocked Sessions' accent behind his back, according to a forthcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Trump also called Sessions "mentally retarded" and a "traitor" for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, according to the Washington Post, which reviewed a copy of the book.

This reported revelation is the latest in a long list of times Trump has insulted his attorney general.

Woodward also reportedly writes that Trump, mimicking Sessions' southern accent, called his attorney general "mentally retarded" and said that Sessions "couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama."

The revelations from Woodward's upcoming book are just the latest episode in a public feud between Trump and Sessions since the attorney general recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation last year.

In an interview with Fox News in August, Trump said the only reason he tapped Sessions to be his attorney general was because of his loyalty during the 2016 presidential election. Trump also suggested that Democrats have more power and influence in the Justice Department than Sessions.

Sessions responded with a rare rebuke of Trump, saying that "the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

On Monday, Trump attacked Sessions for jeopardizing Republicans' chances in the midterm elections by bringing charges against two GOP congressmen in August.

Despite Sessions being one of the earliest backers of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump reportedly still wants to fire his attorney general.

Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" is set to be published by Simon & Schuster on September 11.

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the book.