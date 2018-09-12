Trump reportedly thinks getting impeached after losing the midterms would help him win in 2020

news

President Donald Trump has reportedly woken up to the possibility of being ousted from office by angry Democrats, and thinks he can play the situation towards a big reelection in 2020.

Trump would try to play the victim card and paint Democrats as having unfairly attacked him over as-of-yet unproven collusion and obstruction of justice accusations, Axios reported on Wednesday.

"He has repeated to folks that, if the Democrats impeach him, it would be a victory, politically, because it would be a complete overreach and he could exploit it and run against it in 2020," a source familiar with Trump's thinking on the upcoming midterms told Axios.

Trump previously had openly questioned whether the 2018 midterm elections, where Republicans stand to lose control of Congress, even mattered.

"Your vote in 2018 is every bit as important as your vote in 2016," Trump said in a teleprompter speech in May.

"Although I'm not sure I really believe that... I don't know who the hell wrote that line," he continued.

But in a speech in September, Trump's thinking on the midterms had shifted.

"If [impeachment] happens it's your fault because you didn't go out to vote," Trump told a crowd in Montana.