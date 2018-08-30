Trump reportedly wants to hit China with tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods which would

news

President Donald Trump wants to move forward with tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US, according to a new report.

The move would be a massive escalation of the trade war with China — over 50% of Chinese imports would be subject to tariffs.

US stock indexes fell following the news.

President Donald Trump is ready to take the trade war with China to the next level, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that Trump has told aides that he wants to follow through on a threat to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods as early as next week. This would mean that more than half of all Chinese imports would be subject to tariffs.

The tariffs can go into effect after the public comment period ends on September 6.

The list of goods that would get hit with the tariffs is still being finalized, but the initial list showed a pronounced shift in Trump's trade war strategy. The new list includes many consumer goods such as fabrics and hats, while previous tariffs have focused mostly on industrial goods like machinery.

Following the report, US stock indexes slid, with the Dow Jones industrial average off by 143 points, or 0.55%, as of 2:25 pm ET.

Here's a timeline of the US-China trade war so far: