news

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on the special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation on Thursday, after an uncharacteristically quiet period.

In a series of tweets Trump accused Mueller, without evidence, of having "gone absolutely nuts," adding that his prosecutors are "screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want."

Trump's latest attacks come as he and his lawyers put the finishing touches on their answers to a set of written questions from Mueller.

They also come as Mueller reportedly prepares to drop more indictments, which could come as soon as this week.

After an uncharacteristic lull, President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his attacks on the special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.

"The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess," Trump tweeted. "They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t ... care how many lives the ruin."

He added: "These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!"

Trump did not provide any evidence for his statements, and a spokesperson for Mueller's office declined to comment on Trump's claim that Mueller's team is "screaming and shouting at people" and "horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want."

Mueller also did not work for former President Barack Obama. FBI directors are non-partisan and independent from political entities. Mueller is a registered Republican who was confirmed as head of the FBI under former President George W. Bush and continued serving until 2013, during Obama's second term.

Trump's Thursday tweetstorm also comes as the special counsel reportedly prepares to drop more indictments that could come as soon as this week.

On Monday, the far-right conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi told NBC News that Mueller's team told him he would be indicted for perjury. And the longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone recently told INSIDER he also expects to be indicted soon, though he has not been contacted by the special counsel yet.

Trump's legal team has asked him to refrain from criticizing Mueller and the Russia investigation on Twitter, and the president laid off in the period before the November midterm elections. But Thursday's tweetstorm indicates the inquiry is very much at the forefront of his mind, particularly as he and his lawyers put the finishing touches on their answers to a set of written questions from Mueller's office.

After returning from a planned trip to Paris over the weekend, the president reportedly huddled with his legal team, led by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and has spent the last three days drafting written answers to Mueller's questions about whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

"Universities will someday study what highly conflicted (and NOT Senate approved) Bob Mueller and his gang of Democrat thugs have done to destroy people," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "Why is he protecting Crooked Hillary, Comey, McCabe, Lisa Page & her lover, Peter S, and all of his friends on the other side?"

The president later tacked on: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others. Why didn’t the FBI take the Server from the DNC? They still don’t have it. Check out how biased Facebook, Google and Twitter are in favor of the Democrats. That’s the real Collusion!"

Trump has recently taken to pushing the bogus talking point that Mueller was not confirmed by the Senate, and legal experts told INSIDER the claim is "flat out wrong" because Mueller is an "inferior officer" — not a "principal officer" who reports directly to the President — and therefore does not need to be confirmed by the Senate.