Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Trump rushed more than 5,000 troops to the border to lay razor wire. Miles and miles of it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In a period of about one week, thousands of active-duty US troops rushed to the southern border. Here's what troops are doing there.

Soldiers from various Engineering Units install concertina wire Nov. 5, 2018, on the Anzalduas International Bridge, Texas. U.S Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border of the United States. play

Soldiers from various Engineering Units install concertina wire Nov. 5, 2018, on the Anzalduas International Bridge, Texas. U.S Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the southern border of the United States.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)

By the end of the day Monday, there were more than 5,000 active-duty troops deployed to the US-Mexico border, where they are laying razor wire in preparation for the arrival of migrant caravans consisting of potentially thousands of people from across Latin America.

There are roughly 2,700 active-duty troops in Texas, 1,200 in Arizona and 1,100 in California, the Department of Defense revealed Monday. These figures are in addition to the more than 2,000 National Guard troops that were deployed to the border in April.

"We have enough concertina wire to cover up to 22 miles already deployed, already to the border," Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, head of US Northern Command, explained last week.

"We have enough concertina wire to cover up to 22 miles already deployed, already to the border," Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, head of US Northern Command, explained last week. play

"We have enough concertina wire to cover up to 22 miles already deployed, already to the border," Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy, head of US Northern Command, explained last week.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)


"We have additional concertina wire that we can string with over 150 miles available," the general added.

"We have additional concertina wire that we can string with over 150 miles available," the general added. play

"We have additional concertina wire that we can string with over 150 miles available," the general added.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)


Over the past week, thousands of troops were deployed to the border to begin hardening points of entry and securing crossings ahead of the anticipated arrival of migrant caravans.

Over the past week, thousands of troops were deployed to the border to begin hardening points of entry and securing crossings ahead of the anticipated arrival of migrant caravans. play

Over the past week, thousands of troops were deployed to the border to begin hardening points of entry and securing crossings ahead of the anticipated arrival of migrant caravans.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)


As many as 8,000 troops, if not more depending on operational demands, could eventually be deployed to the border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot.

As many as 8,000 troops, if not more depending on operational demands, could eventually be deployed to the border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot. play

As many as 8,000 troops, if not more depending on operational demands, could eventually be deployed to the border in support of Operation Faithful Patriot.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)

Source: The Wall Street Journal



The first coils of razor wire were unwound last Friday near McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas.

The first coils of razor wire were unwound last Friday near McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas. play

The first coils of razor wire were unwound last Friday near McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas.

(U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Alexandra Minor)


"I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today," President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Sunday. "Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight."

"I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today," President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Sunday. "Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight." play

"I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today," President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Sunday. "Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight."

(U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Alexandra Minor)


"Barbed wire looks like it's going to be very effective, too, with soldiers standing in front of it," Trump, who considers the approaching caravans an "invasion" said at a rally in Cleveland on Monday.

"Barbed wire looks like it's going to be very effective, too, with soldiers standing in front of it," Trump, who considers the approaching caravans an "invasion" said at a rally in Cleveland on Monday. play

"Barbed wire looks like it's going to be very effective, too, with soldiers standing in front of it," Trump, who considers the approaching caravans an "invasion" said at a rally in Cleveland on Monday.

(U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Alexandra Minor)

Source: ABC News



On Monday, US military personnel began running razor wire near the Anzalduas International Bridge, another potential crossing point. The barricades being constructed here target both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The other point is a potential crossing point for people on foot.

On Monday, US military personnel began running razor wire near the Anzalduas International Bridge, another potential crossing point. The barricades being constructed here target both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The other point is a potential crossing point for people on foot. play

On Monday, US military personnel began running razor wire near the Anzalduas International Bridge, another potential crossing point. The barricades being constructed here target both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The other point is a potential crossing point for people on foot.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)


The troops currently being deployed to the border are limited to a Title X role, supporting the Customs and Border Patrol mission without engaging in law enforcement duties, which federal law forbids. NORTHCOM told Business Insider that some troops are offering planning assistance while others are constructing temporary housing facilities for the military, building barriers to deter vehicles and pedestrians, and going through training.

The troops currently being deployed to the border are limited to a Title X role, supporting the Customs and Border Patrol mission without engaging in law enforcement duties, which federal law forbids. NORTHCOM told Business Insider that some troops are offering planning assistance while others are constructing temporary housing facilities for the military, building barriers to deter vehicles and pedestrians, and going through training. play

The troops currently being deployed to the border are limited to a Title X role, supporting the Customs and Border Patrol mission without engaging in law enforcement duties, which federal law forbids. NORTHCOM told Business Insider that some troops are offering planning assistance while others are constructing temporary housing facilities for the military, building barriers to deter vehicles and pedestrians, and going through training.

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)


"There is no plan for US military forces to be involved in the actual mission of denying people entry to the United States," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters Monday, "There is no plan for the soldiers to come in contact with immigrants or to reinforce the Department of Homeland Security as they are conducting their mission. We are providing enabling capability."

"There is no plan for US military forces to be involved in the actual mission of denying people entry to the United States," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters Monday, "There is no plan for the soldiers to come in contact with immigrants or to reinforce the Department of Homeland Security as they are conducting their mission. We are providing enabling capability." play

"There is no plan for US military forces to be involved in the actual mission of denying people entry to the United States," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters Monday, "There is no plan for the soldiers to come in contact with immigrants or to reinforce the Department of Homeland Security as they are conducting their mission. We are providing enabling capability."

(US Air Force photo by Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez)

Source: CNN



Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan
Politics IT'S OFFICIAL: The GOP tax law was a political flop
Voters fill out their ballots for the midterm election at a polling place in Madison, Wisconsin, on Election Day.
Politics Midterms 2018 LIVE: Follow along for live results and coverage of a wild election night
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
Politics Exit polls show healthcare is the biggest issue for voters — and that could be a good sign for Democrats
A line of voters wraps around Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church during midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.
Politics 25 photos show what Election Day 2018 looks like in America
X
Advertisement