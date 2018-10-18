news

President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters it "certainly looks" like Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Trump stopped short of alleging the Saudis killed Khashoggi, but said there would be "very severe" consequences if it turns out they did.

Khashoggi, who was often critical of the Saudi government in his reporting, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Trump has largely stood by the Saudis over the past week or so as they've issued a series of denials.

President Donald Trump on Thursday made what was perhaps his most forceful statement yet on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

When asked if he believes Khashoggi is dead, the president told reporters, "It certainly looks that way to me."

The president also said consequences will have to be "very severe" if it turns out Saudi Arabia is responsible for Khashoggi's death.

Additionally, Trump said he would not make a "very strong" statement on the case until several investigations into Khashoggi's disappearance have concluded.

"I think we'll be making a statement, a very strong statement," Trump said. "We're waiting for the results of about three different investigations and we should be able to get to the bottom fairly soon."

Khashoggi, who most recently wrote for the Washington Post, was often critical of the Saudi government in his reporting. He disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 and Turkish officials have accused the Saudis of brutally killing Khashoggi in the consulate.

The Saudis have so far denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance. But over two weeks after he went missing, the Saudi government has still not provided any evidence the journalist safely departed the consulate.

Trump has largely stood by the Saudis over the past week as they've issued a series of denials.

The president at one point suggested "rogue killers" could be responsible, but provided no evidence to back up this assertion.

Trump also said the criticism against the Saudi kingdom amid the Khashoggi investigation is another instance of "guilty until proven innocent."

Meanwhile, Trump has touted the strategic alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia, boasting about the billions of dollars of arms America has sold to the Saudis. He said it would be a "tough pill to swallow" to cease arms sales to the Saudis over Khashoggi, contending such a move would hurt the US economy.

