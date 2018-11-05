news

During a rally in Georgia on Sunday, President Trump said that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will "get rid of" the Second Amendment if elected and collect everyone's guns.

Trump appeared to be referencing a bill that Abrams co-sponsored in 2016 that would require owners of certain assault weapons to turn them into authorities.

When asked about the bill on CNN on Sunday, Abrams said that the bill was introduced to "start a conversation" and that she supports the right to bear arms.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams would "get rid of" the Second Amendment if elected, though the Democrat has stated on several occasions that she believes in the right to bear arms.

Speaking during a rally for Republican Brian Kemp in Macon, the president suggested that in addition to ending the Second Amendment — a power that governors do not possess — people will be sent door to door to collect all existing firearms. Trump also claimed that electing Abrams would turn the state of Georgia into the nation of Venezuela without providing evidence.

Trump appeared to be referencing a 2016 gun safety bill that Abrams co-sponsored when she was a state lawmaker, that proposed a ban on certain assault weapons. The bill was unlike others of its kind in that it wouldn't grandfather in people who already own assault weapons, and would require them to turn these firearms over to authorities.

In an interview on CNN on Sunday, Abrams defended the bill, saying it was introduced to "start a conversation" and suggested she's open to making compromises.

"I am someone who supports the Second Amendment, who knows how to shoot, how knows how to hunt. But I believe that our responsibility is to make certain that the most vulnerable in our society do not face those who are irresponsible with their weapons," she said.

Abrams and Kemp are currently neck and neck in the Georgia governor's race. In recent days both former President Obama and Oprah have campaigned for Abrams, who would become the nation's first black female governor if elected.