Trump says he feels 'terribly' for Kavanaugh, but says he hopes 'this woman will come forward and state her case'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his family amid allegations of sexual assault that have upended his confirmation process.

Trump said Kavanaugh is "not a man that deserves this" and accused Democrats of deliberately derailing the process by holding onto information regarding the alleged assault until recently.

The president said he supports hearing from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Trump said "there shouldn't be even a little doubt" when it comes to the confirmation process.

But the president also said he supported hearing from Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who had not yet answered an invitation to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I feel terribly for him, for his wife, who is an incredible lovely woman and his beautiful young daughters," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Poland's president. "I feel terribly for them."

The president added: "Hopefully the woman will come forward, state her case, he will state his case before the Senate. And then they will vote."

The Senate Judiciary Committee has invited Kavanaugh and Ford to testify Monday. Kavanaugh has accepted the invitation, but Senate Republicans say Ford and her legal team have yet to respond.

Meanwhile, there are also calls for Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh who Ford says was in the room during the incident, to come forward and testify.

Ford accuses Kavanaugh of attempting to force himself onto her when they were both teenagers at a high school party.