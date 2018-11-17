news

President Donald Trump said Saturday he would deliver his written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller next week.

"They're all done," Trump told reporters outside the White House in the latest development for Trump's participation in Mueller's probe after he said Friday that he had answered the questions "very easily."

The content of Mueller's questions was not immediately clear, but the administration has previously said Trump would not answer any questions relating to obstruction of justice. Trump also told reporters Saturday that a sit-down interview with investigators hadn't been discussed.

However, many have characterized Trump's submission of written answers as a major step in Mueller's investigation into possibles ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. It is the first time Trump has directly participated in the investigation.

Trump echoed his previous critique of the probe Friday, suggesting (without evidence) that investigators might have "bad intentions" and "like to catch people."

The probe, which Trump has referred to as a "witch hunt," has charged four Americans once affiliated with Trump's campaign or administration, 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and two other people in its look at Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential campaign.