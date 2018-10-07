Pulse.com.gh logo
Trump says he's 'a hundred percent' certain that Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford named the wrong person


President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday he was "a hundred percent" certain that Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, had got the wrong man. Ford testified before the Senate that she was certain Kavanaugh was her attacker.

  • President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday he was "a hundred percent" certain that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's accuser named the wrong man.
  • Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate that she was certain Kavanaugh was her attacker.
  • Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday by a razor-thin margin, and was sworn in as an associate justice later that evening.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday he was "a hundred percent" certain that Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, had got the wrong man.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a razor-thin margin Saturday afternoon, securing 50 votes in the Senate. He was sworn in later that evening in a private ceremony.

"This is one of the reasons I chose him is because there is no one with a squeaky clean past like Brett Kavanaugh. He is an outstanding person and I'm very honored to have chosen him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to a campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas.

The notion that Ford had mistaken Kavanaugh for a different attacker has been a common one among conservative circles.

Weeks ago, Ed Whelan, a former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and former Justice Department official, floated the idea in a widely panned and since-deleted Twitter thread that Ford may have mixed up Kavanaugh with one of his classmates.

He later apologized for identifying the classmate, calling his tweets "an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment."

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who provided a critical "yes" vote for Kavanaugh on Saturday, also endorsed the mistaken-identity theory.

"I do not believe that Brett Kavanaugh was her assailant," Collins told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview that will air Sunday. "I do believe that she was assaulted. I don't know by whom. I'm not certain when."

Ford has attempted to shoot down that theory multiple times. During her testimony before the Senate more than a week ago, Ford told Sen. Dianne Feinstein she was certain Kavanaugh was her attacker in "the same way that I'm sure that I'm talking to you right now."

She also told The Washington Post there was "zero chance" she had confused Kavanaugh with his classmate.

An activist is arrested by Capitol Hill Police officers after occupying the steps on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 in Washington.
Politics Protests erupt outside the Supreme Court and Capitol as Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in
Kavanaugh looks on as Trump introduces him as his nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018.
Politics How 'the Forrest Gump of Republican politics' Brett Kavanaugh became the Supreme Court's most embattled justice in decades, after controversy over sexual misconduct allegations
Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Politics KAVANAUGH IS CONFIRMED: Embattled Supreme Court nominee secures 50 votes in the Senate
US Marines and the Philippine marine corps land on the beach in assault amphibious vehicles during KAMANDAG 2 in Subic Bay, Philippines, October 3, 2018.
Politics Amid rising tensions with China, Japan just sent armored vehicles to foreign soil for the first time since World War II
