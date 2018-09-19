Trump says it’s 'very hard for me to imagine anything happened' between Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford

news

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he finds it "very hard" to believe "anything happened" between Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party when they were teenagers in the Washington, DC, area. She told a therapist about the alleged assault several years ago and has called for the FBI to investigate the incident.

But Trump expressed skepticism about Ford's allegations and said he doesn't feel the FBI should get involved, though he said he supported having her and Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"If [Ford] shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting and we'll have to make a decision," Trump told reporters while departing the White House to visit North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

The president added: "But I can only say this. [Kavanaugh] is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened."

Trump also expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh and his family.

"It is very unfair. ... As you know, Brett Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough. And his family. I think it is a very unfair thing what’s going on," he said.

Meanwhile, Ford's attorneys on Tuesday said their client is facing death threats, that her family has relocated from their home, and that she's hired private security since coming forward.

Ford and Kavanaugh have both expressed a willingness to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on the alleged assault, but Ford and her legal team want the FBI to investigate the incident before such a hearing is held. The committee's chairman, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, had hoped to hold the hearing next Monday.

As he dismissed the notion of the FBI getting involved, Trump on Wednesday said of Ford: "I really want to see her. I really would want to see what she has to say. If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate."

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied Ford's allegations.