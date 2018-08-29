Trump says 'socialist' candidate who could be Florida's first black governor will lose badly

news

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to react to Tuesday's primary election in Florida, calling Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum a "failed socialist".

Trump also said Gillum will lose badly in the general election to his pick, GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis.

"Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city," Trump tweeted. "This is not what Florida wants or needs!"

Trump continued, saying that Tuesday night's primary victories were big for the Republican Party.

"Big Election Wins last night!", Trump tweeted. "The Republican Party will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Actually, it is happening faster than anybody thought possible! It is morphing into KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

The 39-year-old Gillum, who currently serves as the mayor of Tallahassee, defeated establishment candidate Gwen Graham in the Democratic primary for Florida governor on Tuesday. If elected, the Sen. Bernie Sanders-backed Gillum would become the Sunshine State's first black governor.

The Democratic-progressive Gillum is set to face the Trump-backed DeSantis in November's general election.

DeSantis defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the Republican primary for governor in Florida on Tuesday. The conservative congressman's campaign has been defined by his enthusiastic support for Trump.

After DeSantis won on Tuesday, Trump tweeted his congratulations for the 39-year-old GOP representative.

"Such a fantastic win for Ron DeSantis and the people of the Great State of Florida," Trump tweeted. "Ron will be a fantastic Governor. On to November!"

Many are viewing the race as a referendum of Trump vs. Sanders.