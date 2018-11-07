news

President Donald Trump on Wednesday taunted Republican candidates who lost after they distanced themselves from him.

"Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia," he said, referring to the Republican incumbent who lost reelection to Utah's 4th congressional district.

But many Republicans who did campaign with Trump also lost their races.

Trump had been referring to his work with Love early in his presidency to secure the release of Utah man Joshua Holt, who had been jailed in Venezuela since 2016.

Trump also assailed Barbara Comstock, Carlos Curbelo, and Mike Coffman — Republican House candidates from Virginia, Florida, and Colorado, respectively.

"Too bad, Mike," Trump said. "And Barbara Comstock was another one. I mean, I think she could have won that race. But she didn't want to have any embrace. For that, I don't blame her. But she lost. Substantially lost."

But Axios noted on Wednesday that Trump-endorsed candidates yielded a mixed bag of results. Of the 33 candidates Trump endorsed via Twitter in the days leading up to the election, just 12 have won so far, 16 lost, and five races are still up in the air.

"You had some that decided, 'Let's stay away.' They did very poorly," Trump said. "I'm not sure that I should be happy or sad. But I feel just fine about it."

At least one Republican pushed back publicly on Trump's remarks. Outgoing Rep. Ryan Costello, who is retiring from Philadelphia's sixth Congressional district, tweeted that he was "disgusted" at the comments.

"To deal w harassment & filth spewed at GOP [members of Congress] in tough seats every day for 2 yrs, bc of POTUS; to bite ur lip more times you'd care to; to disagree & separate from POTUS on principle & civility in ur campaign; to lose bc of POTUS & have him piss on u. Angers me to my core," he said.