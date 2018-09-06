Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for 'unwavering faith' with his own White House in open mutiny

news

President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for showing expressing "unwavering faith" in Trump, after someone in his own White House wrote an explosive op-ed saying that he's a bad and dangerous president whom they routinely ignore.

Trump's thank you came after South Korean diplomats met with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, when he expressed an intention to denculearize his country before the end of Trump's first term, and said that he trusts the president.

Talks between North Korea and the US to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have stalled recently, but Trump and Kim remain friendly in public correspondences.

"Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump tweeted in response.

Furthermore, Kim, a student of US politics, seemed to respond to bombshell allegations made in Bob Woodward's new book based on hundreds of hours of tape with White House sources.

The book claims that Trump's White House sees both Trump and his top officials routinely badmouthing each other behind their backs, a portrait of a dysfunctional administration.

In contrast, a senior South Korean official who met Kim said he emphasised his high opinion of Trump.

The head of the South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, told a press briefing: "Chairman Kim Jong Un particularly emphasized that he never spoke negatively of President Trump to anyone, including his aides,"

North Korea is technically at war with the US, and has been since 1950. Yet its leader has now defended Trump from members of his own White House.

Meanwhile, the White House has signaled an open revolt across a network of anonymous officials that seek to "thwart" parts of Trump's agenda, on the grounds that they believe him unfit for office.

"I hope he [Trump] knows ... that there are dozens and dozens of us," a senior administration official told Axios, confirming the in-house resistance network exposed in the Times' op-ed.