President Donald Trump said he plans to invoke an executive order aimed at removing the right to citizenship for babies born in the US to non-citizens and unauthorised immigrant.

In an exclusive interview with "Axios on HBO," the U.S. president said the idea is still within his counsel as he hopes to end birthright citizenship.

Trump said that he has run the idea of ending birthright citizenship by his counsel. "It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States... with all of those benefits... It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end,” Trump said.

This will be the latest Trump's anti-immigration policy since becoming the United States president in 2017.

Nigerians and the countries, most Africans take to the U.S. to give birth so that the child can have an automatic citizenship and by the age of 21 sponsors a Green Card for the parents.

A recent report by Globalimmigrationblog listed Nigeria as one of the countries with thousands of pregnant women that enter the United States every year to give birth to US citizens in the name of medical tourism.