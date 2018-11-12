news

President Donald Trump unloaded on the US's European allies and appeared to threaten pulling out of NATO upon returning home from Paris on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron was critical of Trump's leadership and politics during the Paris trip and floated the idea of forming a European army that would, in part, defend the continent from the US.

Trump called the idea "very insulting" and returned to his old talking points challenging NATO.

Trump said he told US allies in Paris that US protectorship of European countries amid trade deficits could not continue.

President Donald Trump unloaded on the US's European allies and appeared to threaten pulling out of NATO upon returning home from Paris, where French President Emmanuel Macron openly rebuked Trump's entire political philosophy.

Trump returned to his old talking points — that the US is treated unfairly within NATO while maintaining trade deficits with those same countries — as Macron talked up the idea of a European army that would, in part, serve to protect the continent from the US.

Macron floated the idea before Trump's trip, and Trump responded that it was "very insulting."

"Just returned from France where much was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders," Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

"Never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly, which it hasn’t, on both Military and Trade. We pay for LARGE portions of other countries military protection hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade," he continued.

Trump typically condemns any kind of trade deficit with any foreign country, despite the metric usually indicating that the US has a strong economy that can afford to buy more from a given country, than that country can buy from the US.

"I told them that this situation cannot continue," Trump said of the military and trade relationship with some of the US's closest allies. He added that the situation "ridiculously unfair."

The US by far spends the most in NATO, both on its own defense budget and on programs to increase the readiness and capabilities of its European allies. In 2014, NATO countries agreed to raise their defense spending to 2% of GPD by 2024.

So far only five countries, mainly in Eastern and Central Europe where the threat of Russia looms large, have met that pledge. Trump, since his campaign days, has demanded NATO meet the 2%, or even double it, immediately.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has expressed little interest in hitting that benchmark.

The metric of percentage of GDP spent on the military can also be deceptive. Defense spending has broad and alternating definitions around the globe. Greece is one of the few NATO countries that meets the 2% spending mark, but spends much of that on pensions.

NATO's newest member, Montenegro, could spend 2% of its GDP on defense and and only spend $95 million, just over the cost of one US Air Force F-35.

NATO pullout?

Trump on Monday also lamented the money the US spent protecting other countries by saying the US gained nothing from the alliances other than "Deficits and Losses."