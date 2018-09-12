Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump urges Carolinians and Virginians to flee Hurricane Florence: 'Get out of its way. Don't play games'


Politics Trump urges Carolinians and Virginians to flee Hurricane Florence: 'Get out of its way. Don't play games'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Get out of its way," President Donald Trump said Wednesday. "Don't play games with it. It's a big one, maybe as big as they've seen, and tremendous amounts of water. The storm will come, it will go — we want everybody to be safe. We're fully prepared."

Trump hurricane florence play

Trump hurricane florence

(@realDonaldTrump via Twitter)

  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a video warning urging those in the expected path of Hurricane Florence to "get out of the storm's way" as the Category 4 storm looks set to drop record-setting rainfall on the area.
  • Hurricane Florence is forecast to hit North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia as early as Thursday and is predicted to bring up to 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of floodwater, levels deemed "catastrophic" by experts.
  • Trump simultaneously waged a war of words against the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who has criticized the administration's response to Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump issued a video warning Wednesday urging those in the path of Hurricane Florence to "get out of the storm's way" as the Category 4 storm looks set to drop record-setting rainfall.

"Hurricane Florence is fast approaching," Trump said. "It's going to be here over the next 48 hours, and they say it's about as big as they've seen coming to this country, and certainly to the East Coast, as they've ever seen. We'll handle it."

Hurricane Florence is forecast to hit North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia as early as Thursday and is predicted to bring up to 40 inches of rain and 13 feet of floodwater, levels deemed "catastrophic" by experts.

The Category 4 hurricane was carrying sustained winds of 130 mph as of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Get out of its way," Trump said. "Don't play games with it. It's a big one, maybe as big as they've seen, and tremendous amounts of water. The storm will come, it will go — we want everybody to be safe. We're fully prepared. Food, medical, everything you can imagine, we are ready.

"But despite that, bad things can happen when you're talking about a storm this size," Trump continued.

During Trump's two years as president, the US has seen numerous massive storms dealing significant damage. The administration's response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated the US territory of Puerto Rico last September, prompted contentious public exchanges between Trump and the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, that Trump resumed Wednesday.

Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz of San Juan fiercely has criticized Trump's response to the storm, telling CNN in August that Trump "killed the Puerto Ricans with neglect."

Trump lashed out at Cruz on Twitter on Wednesday, calling her "totally incompetent." He blamed the island's poor infrastructure as one reason for a delayed US response.

Last month, Puerto Rico revised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria upward to 2,975.

Trump recently celebrated the US's Puerto Rico response as an "unsung success."

For the latest news on Florence, click here.

Watch Trump's full address below:

Top Articles

1 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet
2 Politics Trump reportedly exploded at his ex-lawyer after he heard...bullet
3 Politics These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the momentbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jennifer Blanke, Vice-President Agriculture, Human and Social Development at the African Development Bank (AfDB)
Politics Africa could be importing $100 billion worth of food in the next 10 years, AfDB's VP of Agriculture says
Politics 'I looked at her lustfully then kissed her. She didn't resist,' Mugabe reveals how his adulterous affair with Grace began
Donald Trump
Politics Trump reportedly thinks getting impeached after losing the midterms would help him win in 2020
Nigeria dismisses talk of a possible takeover of its economy by China over the bilateral loan
Politics Nigeria dismisses talk of a possible takeover of its economy by China over the bilateral loan