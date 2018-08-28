Trump vows to address Google search allegedly rigging the media against him

news

Citing a figure from blog PJMedia, he said 96% of results for the search term "Trump News" were from "National Left-Wing Media," which he called "very dangerous."

US President Donald Trump has vowed to address Google allegedly using search results to show "Fake News Media" in a bid to suppress conservative voices in a manner he called "very dangerous."

From Trump's Twitter on Tuesday morning:

"Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!"

Trump has previously called out Twitter for "shadow banning" prominent conservatives, saying the practice was "illegal" and his administration would look into it.

Trump's 96% figure appears to come from a PJMedia blog on Saturday, which used unscientific methods to estimate that 96% of Trump news Google search results come from liberal media outlets.

The US media has long stood accused of a generally liberal bias by the Republican party, and the most read and viewed US media platforms — excluding Fox News and the Wall Street Journal — all consistently rank mildly liberal by independent media reviewers such as the Columbia Journalism Review.

As Google search represents a product from the Alphabet Company, a publicly traded company, it's unclear how the US government could address or direct its largely automated service to behave differently.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Big tech companies, including Google, will testify before Congress on September 5 about censorship and election interference.