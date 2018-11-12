news

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Florida to stop counting voters and declare Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis as the winners of the gubernatorial and US Senate races in the state.

Florida is once again the epicenter of post-Election Day drama with unclear results in multiple races.

Trump on Monday tweeted, "The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!"

Florida accepts mail-in ballots from overseas and military voters up until November 16 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, which was November 6. If Florida listened to Trump, some of these voters could effectively be disenfranchised.

Moreover, despite Trump's repeated suggestions of nefarious activities surrounding elections in Florida, there is currently no evidence of voter fraud on any level in the Sunshine State.

The Florida secretary of state on Saturday ordered recounts in the races for US Senate, governor, and the state agricultural commission.

Initially, it seemed the respective Republican candidates for US Senate and governor had both won, but as more votes came in, the margins of victory became narrow enough to trigger a recount. This is not entirely irregular, and Florida has an infamous history of electoral chaos, but the president and others have continued to make baseless voter fraud claims.