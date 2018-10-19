Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Trump wants to have a giant signing ceremony for the updated US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, but the other two countries are refusing because of tariffs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump wants to have a ceremonial signing of the new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal before the midterm to boost the GOP but the other two countries are refusing since Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are still in place.

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau play

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau

(REUTERS/Christinne Muschi)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • President Donald Trump wants to hold a ceremonial signing for the new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal before the midterms to give the GOP a political boost.
  • Canada and Mexico are not keen to join since Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs remain in place.
  • The three countries are continuing discussions on a deal to remove the tariffs.
  • The US wants the two countries to accept a quota system instead.

President Donald Trump's trade policy is getting in the way of his desire to hold a ceremony to claim a major trade victory.

According to a report from Politico, Trump wants to hold a ceremonial signing of the new US-Canada-Mexico trade deal in a Midwestern city before the November midterm elections. But Canada and Mexico are resisting due to Trump's tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

Despite the new trade agreement, which is an update of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Trump's 25% tariff on imported steel and 10% tariff on imported aluminum remain in place — as do Canada and Mexico's retaliatory trade measures against the US.

Canada's ambassador to the US, David MacNaughton, told Politico that as long as those measures are in place the country will not take part in a signing ceremony.

"There won't be any of that as long as the tariffs are in place," MacNaughton said.

Any signing ceremony prior to the November 6 elections would only be for political show. Trump's method for advancing the new trade deal, known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA, through Congress requires a 60-day window from the deal's text being submitted to Congress and a signing ceremony.

That means a formal signing by the three member countries' executives couldn't occur before November 30. The deal then has to clear a series of hurdles in each countries' legislatures before the USMCA would go into effect.

Discussions about the tariffs are ongoing. As it stands ,the US wants Canada and Mexico to accept quotas for steel and aluminum in lieu of tariffs, similar to agreements with Argentina, Brazil, and South Korea.

It's unclear what each countries' appetite would be for a quota, which limits the amount of each metal that can be shipped to the US in a year.

Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs in March, aiming to boost the US metals industries. Originally, key allies including Mexico and Canada were exempt from the tariffs but after failing to reach a deal, Trump slapped the import duties on the countries in June.

The decision prompted retaliatory tariffs from Mexico and Canada and frayed the countries' relationships.

Top Articles

1 Politics Saudi Arabia paid the US $100 million on the same day Mike...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to admit Khashoggi was murdered...bullet
3 Politics One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Spanish air force Eurofighter Typhoon trails a US Marine Corps KC-130J during air-to-air refueling training near Morón Air Base, Spain, July 13, 2017.
Politics A NATO fighter jet accidentally fired a missile 2 months ago, and now Russia is sending an ominous warning about it
donald trump
Politics 'All Americans should recoil from the president's praise for a violent assault': White House Correspondents' Association condemns Trump's praise of lawmaker who body-slammed journalist
Interpol President Meng Hongwei.
Politics The Interpol chief who vanished in China is feared dead after even his wife hasn't heard from him in weeks
Politics Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reveals for the first time how doing press-ups with soldiers on a mission to kill him saved his life
X
Advertisement