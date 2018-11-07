news

President Donald Trump watched Midterm election results on Tuesday night with a group of Republican donors in the East Room of the White House, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Dozens of Trump's friends reportedly attended the gathering, where they were served pizza, mini hot dogs, hamburgers and French fries as they watched election results roll in.

Those in attendance included Republican megadonors Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and Blackstone Group chief executive Steve Schwarzman.

Trump administration members were also at the gathering, including Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Televisions at the watch party aired Fox, Fox Business, CNN and MSNBC.

Trump gave no speech, but moved from room to room to greet friends and watch results.

Following the results, Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the likely next speaker of the House, to congratulate her as Democrats won House seats across the country.

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011 following Tuesday's election. Republicans maintained and grew their control of the Senate.

According to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, Trump "acknowledged the leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks."

Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several successful GOP candidates, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Bloomberg.

The president celebrated a number of GOP wins on Twitter Wednesday morning.