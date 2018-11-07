Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Trump watched Midterm election results with Republican donors while eating pizza and French fries

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dozens of President Donald Trump’s friends attended the gathering at the White House on Tuesday night.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • President Donald Trump watched Midterm election results in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.
  • Dozens of friends were at the watch party, including Republican megadonors Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, as well as Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.
  • Televisions at the watch party aired Fox, Fox Business, CNN and MSNBC.

President Donald Trump watched Midterm election results on Tuesday night with a group of Republican donors in the East Room of the White House, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Dozens of Trump's friends reportedly attended the gathering, where they were served pizza, mini hot dogs, hamburgers and French fries as they watched election results roll in.

Those in attendance included Republican megadonors Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and Blackstone Group chief executive Steve Schwarzman.

Trump administration members were also at the gathering, including Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Televisions at the watch party aired Fox, Fox Business, CNN and MSNBC.

Read more: Trump actually did way better than Obama in his first midterm, about twice as well

Trump gave no speech, but moved from room to room to greet friends and watch results.

Following the results, Trump called Nancy Pelosi, the likely next speaker of the House, to congratulate her as Democrats won House seats across the country.

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011 following Tuesday's election. Republicans maintained and grew their control of the Senate.

According to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, Trump "acknowledged the leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks."

Trump also called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and several successful GOP candidates, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Bloomberg.

The president celebrated a number of GOP wins on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Remain would win a new Brexit referendum by 8% according to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

donald trump
Politics Trump actually did way better than Obama in his first midterm, about twice as well
Dozens of states have already broken early-voting records for midterm elections.
Politics 11 records the 2018 midterm elections smashed
duncan hunter
Politics A slew of major scandal-plagued candidates won their elections
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, takes a drink of water as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, for the second day of his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Politics Every Democratic senator in a competitive midterm race who voted against Brett Kavanaugh lost
X
Advertisement