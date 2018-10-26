news

President Donald Trump on Friday addressed a suspect being taken into custody in connection with the sending of at least a dozen bombs to prominent Democrats, former intelligence officials, and the news network CNN.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country, Trump said in a speech at the Young Black Leadership Summit.

"We must never allow political violence to take root in America. Cannot let it happen. I’m committed to doing everything in my power as President to stop it. To stop it now. Stop it now," he added.

Trump also congratulated law enforcement officials in the NYPD, FBI, and US Postal Service for their efforts in quickly locating and apprehending the suspect, reported to be 56 year old man Cesar Sayoc.

"The bottom line is that Americans must unify and we must show the world that we are united together in peace, love, and harmony as fellow American citizens," Trump said.

The first person to be sent a package with an explosive device attached was billionaire George Soros, who recieved one on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who has arrested in Florida Friday morning, is also accused of sending similar devices to people critical of the president, including the Bill and Hillary Clinton, the Obamas, Joe Biden, actor Robert DeNiro, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

The TimeWarner building in New York, home to cable news network CNN, was evacuated on Wednesday after a similar package containing an explosive device was sent to the network and addressed to former CIA director John Brennan.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed in a Thursday press conference that the device mailed to CNN had been sent to an FBI testing facility for further analysis in Quantico, Virginia.