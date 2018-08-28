Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's favorite trade measure got worse in the first full month of the trade war


Politics Trump's favorite trade measure got worse in the first full month of the trade war

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump has said that reducing the US goods trade deficit is a key goal of his tariffs. But in the first full month of the trade war the deficit actually increased according to advance data from the US Census Bureau.

President Donald Trump play

President Donald Trump

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • One of President Donald Trump's trade war goals is to shrink the US goods trade deficit.
  • Despite the implementation of tariffs, the goods deficit grew in July, according to preliminary data from the US Census Bureau.
  • Exports declined in July compared to the month before, while imports climbed slightly.

One of President Donald Trump's main goals in his shake-up of US trade policy: Bring down the large US trade deficit. But that deficit appears to be heading in the opposite direction since the trade war kicked off in earnest.

The US goods trade deficit increased to $72.2 billion in July, up from $67.9 billion in June, according to advance data from the US Census Bureau. Exports fell by 1.7% from the month before, while imports rose by 0.9%. This was the second straight month the trade deficit has increased.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the large US goods trade deficit with countries like China and Mexico as reason to impose tariffs. Tariffs on Chinese goods, as well retaliatory tariffs against the US from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, went into effect in July.

The monthly growth also means the year-to-date trade deficit is 7% larger than the same period in 2017.

The trade deficit actually narrowed in the second quarter of 2018, which economists said was in part because exporters were attempting to move their product ahead of the tariffs. Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan, said the latest data appears to show the export growth trend is moving quickly in the opposite direction.

"We have been expecting net exports to be a significant drag on third quarter growth as the second quarter surge in exports unwinds, and this appears to be playing out more rapidly (and more meaningfully) than we had anticipated," Silver wrote in a note to clients.

null play

null

(JPMorgan)

The data is only a preliminary accounting, with more robust data coming next week. And the month-to-month movements of the trade deficit can get noisy particularly given the big changes in recent policy.

But as Trump continues to reshape the global trade landscape, the deficit can give a real-time look at how it is playing out in real time.

The data may also contain some more positive news for the president's larger economic goals. The increase in inventories and strong import growth indicate resilient demand from US consumers that could signal a strong third-quarter GDP reading.

Top Articles

1 Politics Why the Muslim world isn't saying anything about China’s...bullet
2 Politics Saudi Arabia's missile defenses look to have 'failed...bullet
3 Politics Police have identified the suspect in the deadly shooting...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in celebrations for Navy Day in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia, July 26, 2015.
Politics Russia sent a massive naval armada to Syria — and looks to be readying to fight the US
Politics Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo takes accountability message to Nigeria's capital as he calls for funding of key institutions
US Air Force F-15C Eagles, F-22 Raptors, and Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation over Bucharest, Romania, August 20, 2018.
Politics The US Air Force is spending big to upgrade bases near Russia and testing out a 'base in a box' to make it easier
steve mnuchin
Politics Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin doubled down on a claim about the tax bill that almost every independent group says is wrong