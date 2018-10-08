Trump's former top aide Hope Hicks to be chief communications officer at 'new Fox,' including Fox News

news

Hope Hicks, who played a key role in President Donald Trump's campaign and in the early days of his administration as his communications director, has been named executive vice president and chief communications officer at "New Fox."

In this role, Hicks will oversee public relations for Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Business from Los Angeles, according to reports. Her hiring comes after Disney purchased most of 21st Century Fox over the summer.

Trump is a well-known fan of Fox News and has a close relationship with Rupert Murdoch, the founder of 21st Century Fox. Hicks, 29, will reportedly work closely with Murdoch's son, Lachlan Murdoch, who is set to become chairman and chief executive at New Fox.

Hicks, a former model who became a close aide of Trump from the earliest days of his campaign, left the White House earlier this year amid multiple controversies — including some that revolved around her personal life. They included a romantic relationship with Rob Porter, a former White House staff secretary who resigned under mounting pressure over allegations of abuse from two of his ex-wives.

Prior to her departure, Hicks delivered eight hours of testimony to the House Intelligence Committee regarding Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election. During her testimony, Hicks reportedly admitted to telling "white lies" for the president on occasion but said she'd never lied about anything consequential regarding the ongoing probe into Russian interference.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders congratulated Hicks over her new job via Twitter on Monday. "FOX won’t find anyone smarter or more talented than Hope Hicks. So happy for my friend. They are beyond lucky to have you and the East Coast misses you already," Sanders tweeted.

