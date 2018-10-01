Trump's new trade deal with Canada and Mexico is winning early praise

news

The US, Canada, and Mexico agreed on Sunday to update the North American Free Trade Agreement, rebranding the deal as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The deal would make edits to NAFTA's auto, labor, and dispute-resolution rules and open up access to various protected industries like dairy and wine.

Business groups praised the trilateral nature of the deal, especially as US President Donald Trump had threatened to kick out Canada.

But they cautioned that final approval would be subject to a close examination of the agreement's details.

Early reviews of President Donald Trump's new trade pact with Mexico and Canada are positive but cautious.

The update of the North American Free Trade Agreement — agreed to late Sunday and rebranded as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — came just hours before an artificial deadline set by the Trump administration.

The refreshed version of NAFTA will include increased labor protections for workers, increased standards for duty-free auto shipments, increased access to the Canadian dairy market for US farmers, and a slight tweak to the deal's dispute-resolution system.

Most business and lobbying groups signaled approval of the USMCA, especially given Trump's threat to cut out Canada from the agreement. While the tone was upbeat, several groups cautioned that full support would come only after they digested the deal's technical details.

Here are a few initial reactions from Washington and beyond: