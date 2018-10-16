Pulse.com.gh logo
Tucker Carlson complains he 'can’t really go to restaurants anymore' because people keep screaming profanities at him


Fox News host Tucker Carlson says he can't eat out in Washington anymore because people yell at him and tell him "F--- you." He spoke to the National Review's podcast "The Jamie Weinstein Show" on Monday, and also addressed President Trump, 9/11, jail, and his new book "Ship of Fools."

tucker carlson play

tucker carlson

(Getty Images/Business Insider)

  • Tucker Carlson says that so many people shout curse words at him in public that it's impossible for him to eat out.
  • Carlson, who hosts Fox News's primetime show "Tucker Carlson Tonight", says he has coped by finding one place where he can eat in peace. He didn't name it.
  • He told National Review podcast " target="_blank"The Jamie Weinstein Show" on Monday "having someone scream, 'F--- you!' at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal"

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he can't go to restaurants in Washington, DC, anymore because he gets "yelled at" by other diners, who shout curse words at him.

Speaking to the National Review's "The Jamie Weinstein Show" on Monday, Carlson said: "I don’t feel threatened, but having someone scream, ‘F--- you!’ at a restaurant, it just wrecks your meal."

He told Weinstein: "I can’t really go to a lot of restaurants anymore because I get yelled at."

Carlson said he only goes to one restaurant regularly now: "I go there because I love it and nobody hassles me."

"I can't wait for this revolution to end, so I can go back out to dinner."

In the interview Carlson also spoke about his early support for the Iraq War, praised President Donald Trump's "bravery," spoke about his new book "Ship of Fools," and gave his view on the current state of US politics.

