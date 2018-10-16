Pulse.com.gh logo
Turkey reportedly found 'certain evidence' that Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate

Turkey has "certain evidence" that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in his country's consulate in Istanbul, an unnamed Turkish official told the Associated Press. The comment was made shortly after Turkish investigators searched the consulate on Monday and early Tuesday.

jamal khashoggi protester play

jamal khashoggi protester

(Osman Orsal/Reuters)

  • Turkey has "certain evidence" that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in his country's consulate in Istanbul, an unnamed Turkish official told the Associated Press.
  • The comment was made shortly after Turkish investigators searched the consulate on Monday and early Tuesday.
  • Khashoggi disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate to obtain divorce papers on October 2.
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Riyadh to hear the Saudi side of the story.

Turkish police have "certain evidence" that the disappeared Saudi critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Associated Press reported, citing an anonymous official.

The source did not provide further details on the evidence found during a search of the consulate, which began on Monday and ended early Tuesday.

Khashoggi disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate to obtain divorce papers on October 2.

Earlier on Tuesday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested the Saudis might have covered up a murder in their Istanbul consulate. Erdogan said investigators found surfaces newly painted over — which could indicate an attempt to conceal evidence.

Saudi officials previously denied knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts and claimed that he left the Istanbul consulate shortly after he went in.

However, on Monday, CNN reported that the government was now preparing to release a report claiming that Khashoggi died as a result of a botched interrogation that was conducted without clearance or transparency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to hear the Saudi side of the case. He may go to Turkey after his Saudi visit.

