President Donald Trump on Sunday said that voting for Democrats would support the caravan of Central American migrants, which he referred to as "an invasion."

Speaking at a campaign rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee in support of Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Trump lashed out against the migrant group making its way to the US border.

"Turn back now, because you're not getting in," he said of the roughly 4,000 Central American migrants steadily moving north.

In contrast, former President Barack Obama on Sunday said that the demonization of the group is being used as a "political stunt."

In contrast, former President Barack Obama on Sunday said that the demonization of the group is being used as a "political stunt."

"They're telling us that the single most grave threat to America is a bunch of poor, impoverished, broke, hungry refugees a thousand miles away," Obama said during a rally for Democratic senator Joe Donnelly in Indiana. "Unfortunately sometimes these tactics are scaring people, and making stuff up works."

Members of the migrant caravan also responded to Trump's allegations against them, including insinuating that they are criminals and drug smugglers.

"Donald Trump is saying that everybody in here, they're violent. That is not true," Rafael Garcia of Guatemala, who is traveling with his 13-year-old daughter and baby son, told ABC News Sunday morning.

"This is all propaganda for his campaigns. It's all political what he's doing and that's not right what he's doing. He should be ashamed of himself for saying that."