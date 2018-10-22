Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Turnout has reportedly spiked on the first day of early voting in Texas, as polls show Ted Cruz ahead of Democrat Beto O'Rourke

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Early voting began on Monday in Texas, the country's most populous red state, where 15.6 million people are registered to vote in the midterm elections next month.

Beto O'Rourke play

Beto O'Rourke

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.
  • Early voting began on Monday in Texas, the country's most populous red state, where 15.6 million people are registered to vote in the midterm elections next month.
  • Some reports indicated on Monday that the state is seeing to higher-than-normal voter turnout, likely fueled by intense interest in the US Senate race between incumbent Republican Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
  • Based on early voting turnout in recent midterm elections, about 3 million Texans are expected to cast their ballots before Election Day (and between 5 and 6 million in total).

Early voting began on Monday in Texas, the country's most populous red state, where 15.6 million people are registered to vote in the midterm elections next month.

Some reports indicated on Monday that the state is seeing to higher-than-normal voter turnout. The Houston Chronicle likened the nearly 2,000 people — many of whom camped out — outside an early voting location in Houston on Monday morning to a Black Friday shopping crowd.

That group may have been energized by Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the El Paso Democrat challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a race that has attracted by far the most national attention of any contest in the state. O'Rourke showed up across the street from the Houston voting location on Monday morning to deliver words of encouragement to his supporters.

In Texas, early voting is more popular than lining up for the ballot box on Ellison Day — in 2016, 73.5% of votes were cast before Election Day. In the 2014 midterms, 54.1% of votes were cast early.

The state has added more than 1.6 million registered voters to its rolls since the 2014 midterms, but Texas has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the country — it ranked 47th in the US in 2016.

In the last four midterm elections (which attract even fewer voters than presidential years), between 33.6% and 38% of registered voters cast their ballots. If that type of rate holds constant, between 5.2 and 5.9 million Texans will vote in November's elections, and about 3 million will cast their ballots early.

O'Rourke, who's raised more money than any Senate candidate in history — and a shocking $38 million in the third quarter — has for months attracted widespread national attention with video clips of him defending the free speech rights of NFL players and skateboarding in a parking lot going viral online.

Unlike Cruz, O'Rourke has banned donations from corporate political action committees, making the size of his campaign war chest even more impressive.

But recent polls have Cruz ahead of O'Rourke by between five and nine points — an indication of how difficult it is for a progressive to win statewide office in Texas.

Early voting also began on Monday in Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Washington, DC. Texans can cast their ballots until November 2 and on Election Day, which is November 6.

Top Articles

1 Politics How Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, was treated...bullet
2 Politics The Saudi crown prince reportedly couldn't understand why...bullet
3 Politics The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A NATO service member was killed Monday in an insider attack. Initial reports say the attacker was a member of the Afghan Security Forces, according to a NATO press release.
Politics Another NATO troop has been killed and 2 others wounded in this year's fourth insider attack in Afghanistan
US Navy guided-missile destroyers and guided-missile cruisers
Politics US Navy warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait, turning up the pressure on China
US soldiers of 173rd airborne combat team head out to fight Taliban forces at Forward Operating Base Bermel in Paktika province, Afghanistan, in November 2007.
Politics The Taliban just took a shot at America’s top general in Afghanistan and barely missed, the latest sign the US is losing the war
woman sitting sad
Politics Almost two thirds of women who say they've never been in an abusive relationship have experienced toxic behaviour — here are the signs to look out for
X
Advertisement