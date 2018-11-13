Pulse.com.gh logo
A senior EU source confirmed reports that UK and EU negotiators have agreed a Brexit deal.

Michel Barnier Theresa May play

Michel Barnier Theresa May

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LONDON — UK and EU negotiating teams have agreed on a Brexit deal which Theresa May will present to her Cabinet on Wednesday, a senior EU source has confirmed to Business Insider.

Cabinet ministers are reportedly being briefed this evening ahead of an emergency Cabinet meeting that will take place on Wednesday, where May will aim to secure their agreement

Agreement between the UK and EU over how to prevent a hard-border with Northern Ireland over Brexit was reached during intensive negotiations held on Monday and Tuesday, sources told BI.

The negotiating teams agreed that there will be a UK-wide Brexit "backstop" if Britain fails to agree a comprehensive trading deal before the end of the two-year Brexit transition period.

The pound rose 1.4% against the dollar on the news on Tuesday.

More follows...

