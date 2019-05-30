In his now infamous bare-knuckle style the ambassador reminded Kenyans that prayers alone won’t slay the corruption dragon in the country during the National Prayer Breakfast.

His latest tweet comes just days after he announced that corrupt Kenyans will neither be allowed into the US nor pay for their children's education there.

McCarter said Kenya would have to make a choice between the Big Four agenda and theft, adding that without corruption, the Big Four agenda is achievable.

On Thursday, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle Mcarter chided Kenya for being insincere about dealing with corruption.

The ambassador, while attending the Junior Achievement Organisation 100 years celebration, said the ‘big fish’ in the country get away with theft of billions whereas the common mwananchi is brutally punished for the theft of smaller amounts of money.

"You cannot allow somebody to steal Sh20 billion and fine them Sh10 billion. We deal with thieves in a very brutal way, not even according to the law," he said.

“Somehow, we tolerate the theft of billions in Kenya. If we stop tolerating thievery, Kenya will be a shining star for democracy and prosperity in Africa."

McCarter said Kenya would have to make a choice between the Big Four agenda and theft, adding that without corruption, the Big Four agenda is achievable.

"The cost of this is the same cost ironically as the Big Four. It could become a reality if we got rid of thievery," he said.

He added that the USA is now working with the DCI and DPP to ensure that corruption is a thing of the past.