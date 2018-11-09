Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics US Border Patrol agents are carrying these weapons of war to stop the migrant caravan

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US Border Patrol agents are carrying M4s with silencers, night-vision goggles, riding in armored vehicles, helicopters, and even horses with visors.

A US Border Patrol wears a mask and the US Army's latest camouflage uniform on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

A US Border Patrol wears a mask and the US Army's latest camouflage uniform on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)

The migrant caravan of about 4,000 to 5,000 men, women and children left Mexico City Friday morning to continue their journey to the US via Tijuana, according to several media reports.

The US Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security also posted "an interim final rule" on Friday that migrants who cross the border illegally will not be able to apply for asylum.

President Donald Trump has 5,600 troops to the border ahead of the immigrant caravan. They aren't the only ones there sporting military gear.

And the Washington Post reported that US Border Patrol agents are gearing up with military equipment to prevent the migrants, many of whom are reportedly looking for asylum or a better life, from crossing illegally.

Here are some of the weapons and gear Border Patrol agents are carrying.

Border Patrol Tactical Units (BORTAC) are carrying M4 rifles with silencers, which are often used by the US military's special operators on secret missions, and holographic sights.

A US Border Patrol agent carrying an M4 rifle on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

A US Border Patrol agent carrying an M4 rifle on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)

Read more about BORTAC here.

Source: Washington Post



The M4s have PEQ-15 infrared sights that are used in tandem with night vision-goggles.

Agent Alex Suarez with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) guards the U.S. side of the border wall with Mexico in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. October 17, 2018. play

Agent Alex Suarez with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) guards the U.S. side of the border wall with Mexico in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. October 17, 2018.

(Reuters)

Source: Washington Post



BORTAC agents are also wearing masks, noise-cancelling headsets, the US Army's latest Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms, and are even carrying extra rifle magazines.

A US Border Patrol wears a mask and the US Army's latest camouflage uniform on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

A US Border Patrol wears a mask and the US Army's latest camouflage uniform on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)

Source: Washington Post, Business Insider



Other Border Patrol units are training in riot gear.

US Border Patrol agents take part in a training exercise at the international port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

US Border Patrol agents take part in a training exercise at the international port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)


Some are mounted on horses with visors.

US Border Patrol agents atop horses with visors on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

US Border Patrol agents atop horses with visors on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)


Others in armored vehicles.

Border Patrol agents ride in armored vehicles at the U.S.-Mexico border on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

Border Patrol agents ride in armored vehicles at the U.S.-Mexico border on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)


Others are in helicopters, sitting shoulder to shoulder as if preparing for a tactical insertion, as the Washington Post noted.

US Border Patrol agents sitting shoulder to shoulder in a helicopter on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas. play

US Border Patrol agents sitting shoulder to shoulder in a helicopter on November 5, 2018 in Hidalgo, Texas.

(Getty Images)

Source: Washington Post



