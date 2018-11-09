news

The migrant caravan of about 4,000 to 5,000 men, women and children left Mexico City Friday morning to continue their journey to the US via Tijuana, according to several media reports.

The US Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security also posted "an interim final rule" on Friday that migrants who cross the border illegally will not be able to apply for asylum.

President Donald Trump has 5,600 troops to the border ahead of the immigrant caravan. They aren't the only ones there sporting military gear.

And the Washington Post reported that US Border Patrol agents are gearing up with military equipment to prevent the migrants, many of whom are reportedly looking for asylum or a better life, from crossing illegally.

Here are some of the weapons and gear Border Patrol agents are carrying.

Border Patrol Tactical Units (BORTAC) are carrying M4 rifles with silencers, which are often used by the US military's special operators on secret missions, and holographic sights.

Read more about BORTAC here.

Source: Washington Post

The M4s have PEQ-15 infrared sights that are used in tandem with night vision-goggles.

Source: Washington Post

BORTAC agents are also wearing masks, noise-cancelling headsets, the US Army's latest Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms, and are even carrying extra rifle magazines.

Source: Washington Post, Business Insider

Other Border Patrol units are training in riot gear.

Some are mounted on horses with visors.

Others in armored vehicles.

Others are in helicopters, sitting shoulder to shoulder as if preparing for a tactical insertion, as the Washington Post noted.

Source: Washington Post