Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

US, Canada reportedly reach an agreement on NAFTA rewrite, paving the way for an overhaul of the massive trade deal


Politics US, Canada reportedly reach an agreement on NAFTA rewrite, paving the way for an overhaul of the massive trade deal

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US and Canadian negotiators reportedly reached a deal to settle key issues as part of a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. The deal paves the way for a full overhaul of the US-Mexico-Canada trilateral trade agreement.

trudeau trump play

trudeau trump

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

  • The US and Canada reportedly came to an agreement to tweak key pieces of the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, on Sunday.
  • The US-Canada deal follows a separate deal between the US and Mexico that was reached in August.
  • The two deals will pave the way for a full overhaul of the 25-year-old NAFTA deal.
  • President Donald Trump long promised to renegotiate or rip up NAFTA.

Trade negotiators for the US and Canada are putting the finishing touches on a deal to reshape the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, according to multiple reports Sunday evening. The agreement would seal the largest trade-deal rewrite of President Donald Trump's tenure.

The agreement, which should come just hours before a deadline set by the Trump administration, will pave the way for a vote in Congress to approve the deal after more than a year of negotiations among the US, Canada, and Mexico over the trilateral agreement.

Negotiators for the US and Canada were able to overcome major sticking points between the two countries, including Canada's protection of its dairy market and a system for settling trade disputes.

The dairy issue was a longtime target for Trump, who insisted that the high protective barriers for US dairy farmers trying to export to Canada were unfair.

On the other hand, Canada wanted to maintain Chapter 19, a key element of NAFTA that allowed countries to bring a grievance against another NAFTA member regarding unfair trade practices or tariffs. The procedure was essentially a fast-track version of the World Trade Organization's dispute settlements but only applied to the three NAFTA members.

The agreement also comes after the US and Mexico came to a separate handshake deal that strengthened rules around auto production in August. The Trump administration repeatedly threatened to move forward with the bilateral deal, excluding Canada.

(Read more: Here are all the details of the US-Mexico trade agreement»)

The new NAFTA deal also came on the last day before a Trump-imposed deadline to reach an agreement. Trump is renegotiating NAFTA under what is known as Trade Promotion Authority. While TPA gives Trump the ability to send a deal to Congress for a simple majority vote, it also includes a statutory 60 day notification period.

The timeline of the notification period has provided urgency to spearhead a NAFTA deal through Congress and onto the desk of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto before President-Elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador takes over in December. While López Obrador did have representatives present during the US-Mexico talks, there was concern about possible political upheaval around the changeover that could force more talks.

In addition to opening the door for a NAFTA rewrite, the deal could also ease trade tensions between the US and Canada over Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trump announced that the US would impose a 25% tariff on imports of Canadian steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum in June, which in turn prompted Canada to respond with retaliatory tariffs on a slew of US products in July.

Top Articles

1 Politics A federal judge just ruled that an unprecedented Democratic...bullet
2 Politics The FBI was reportedly given a list of 4 witnesses to begin...bullet
3 Politics The US F-35 has entered combat for the first time,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dominic Raab
Politics Britain could be left with 'no choice' but to pursue no-deal Brexit, Dominic Raab warns
James Comey
Politics 'Little lies point to bigger lies': James Comey writes that the FBI's investigation into Kavanaugh won't be 'as hard as Republicans hope it will be'
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh takes the oath before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Politics The FBI's investigation into Kavanaugh is far more constrained than previously known, and experts say 'it would be comical if it wasn't so important'
Guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur operates in the South China Sea
Politics US destroyer challenges China in the South China Sea just days after US bombers rip past
X
Advertisement