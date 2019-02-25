United States government say Nigeria's election was predominantly peaceful

The US government congratulates Nigerians for peaceful conducts.

Symington also expresses deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives to the elections.

The United States said Nigeria's election was predominantly peaceful, and it was proof of the Nigerian people’s resolute commitment to choose their leaders.

U.S. Ambassador W. Stuart Symington, in a statement made available to Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse on Monday, congratulated tens of millions of Nigerian who stood patiently in long lines to vote over the weekend.

“I congratulate the tens of millions of Nigerians who stood patiently in long lines to vote this week and the hundreds of thousands who worked together with INEC to conduct the elections.

ALSO READ: Here is how Nigeria's stocks, bonds and forex markets fared after presidential election

“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, this election was predominantly peaceful, and it was proof of the Nigerian people’s resolute commitment to choose their leaders.”

“The peaceful achievement of millions was shadowed by the violence of a few.”

The US mission urged all candidates to honour the Peace Accord they signed as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announces official results.

Symington also expressed the State's deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives to the elections.