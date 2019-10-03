U.S closed down its embassy in the country 28 years ago after civil war broke out in 1991.

Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo officially opened the country’s first permanent embassy in Washington DC.

The United States has reopened its embassy in Somalia after close to three decades of closure.

On Wednesday, the US embassy issued a statement announcing the reopening of the embassy following last year's establishment of a permanent diplomatic presence in the capital, Mogadishu.

“Today we reaffirm the relations between the American people and the Somali people, and our two nations. It is a significant and historic day that reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years, and another step forward in regularizing U.S. diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu since recognizing the federal government of Somalia in 2013. U.S. Embassy Mogadishu will act to enhance cooperation, advance U.S. national strategic interests, and support our overall security, political, and economic development goals and objectives.” said Ambassador Donald Yamamoto while officiating the transition

The reestablishment of Embassy Mogadishu is another step forward in the resumption of regular U.S.-Somali relations, symbolizing the strengthening of U.S.-Somalia relations and advancement of stability, development, and peace for Somalia, and the region, the embassy added.

Meanwhile, Somalia has also opened its first permanent embassy in Washington DC. Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo officially opened the facility.